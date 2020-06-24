Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Shares of PYPTF stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.19. Paypoint has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

