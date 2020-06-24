Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $173.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,368,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,552,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after purchasing an additional 164,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,609,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,265,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

