Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recordati from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. Recordati has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

