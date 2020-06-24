AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $49,936,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

