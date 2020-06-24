Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.17 million, a PE ratio of -283.91 and a beta of 0.98. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

In other news, COO Gary Taylor bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

