Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AD. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.19.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$23.34. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million and a P/E ratio of -28.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaris Royalty will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is -339.51%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

