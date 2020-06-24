ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$44.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.31.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$39.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$54.97.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

