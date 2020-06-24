Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$280.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Benchmark from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a C$340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$342.46.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$340.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$335.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$329.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.03%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

