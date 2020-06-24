Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Upgraded to Outperform by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$37.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$36.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CU. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

TSE:CU opened at C$32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.50. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

