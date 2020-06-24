Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CU. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB raised Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

TSE:CU opened at C$32.77 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.50.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

