Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 342,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,759,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,079,000 after buying an additional 858,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,327,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.