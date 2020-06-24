Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Capgemini in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

