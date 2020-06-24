Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,562,929 shares of company stock worth $15,809,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

