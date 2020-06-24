Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

