Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
