Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $242.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.40 million and the lowest is $234.10 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $226.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $986.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.10 million to $999.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $986.38 million, with estimates ranging from $962.10 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

