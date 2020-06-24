ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACCYY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ACCOR S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ACCOR S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ACCOR S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ACCOR S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCOR S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.