KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s (KZMYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

