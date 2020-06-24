APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.94.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

