EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVRZF. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. EVRAZ has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRZF stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.