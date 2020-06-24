$71.70 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $71.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.60 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $81.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $327.10 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $361.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $225.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

