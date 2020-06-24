State Street Corp Acquires 2,095 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.86% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 598,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 564,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

SONA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.