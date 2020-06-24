ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 205.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 8.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 116,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ABB by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 1,134.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,031,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

