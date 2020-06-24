State Street Corp Grows Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 205.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ABB by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of ABB opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

