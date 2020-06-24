State Street Corp Boosts Stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 58.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the first quarter worth $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 684,605.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 116,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

CMRE stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

