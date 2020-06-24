State Street Corp Purchases 98,866 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 193.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.87% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $7,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 73,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $3,084,204.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,944.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 583,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,051,993 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.