State Street Corp Has $4.47 Million Position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Global Indemnity worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

