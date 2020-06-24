State Street Corp Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Global Indemnity were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

GBLI stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.50 million, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

