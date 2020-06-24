State Street Corp Lowers Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.64% of Citizens & Northern worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $287.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,866.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,540.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,251.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,843 shares of company stock worth $109,234. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

