State Street Corp Sells 8,395 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 52,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBTC. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

EBTC opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

