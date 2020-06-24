State Street Corp Sells 8,395 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

EBTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

