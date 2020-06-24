State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,212 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.63% of Applied Therapeutics worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLT. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 281,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 245,750 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,029,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $251,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,493.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,029 shares of company stock worth $8,659,744 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -14.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

