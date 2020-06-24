State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Hooker Furniture worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOFT shares. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.43. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

