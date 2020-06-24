State Street Corp Sells 52,816 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLNE. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

