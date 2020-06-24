Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,403 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,459.15. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $44,799.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

