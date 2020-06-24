State Street Corp Grows Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.64% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of CATC opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

