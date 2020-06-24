State Street Corp Buys 55,212 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Applied Therapeutics worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $251,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,493.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,185 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $219,377.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,801.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,029 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,744 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have commented on APLT. ValuEngine cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.