Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Ping Identity worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of PING opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 89.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,528,274 shares of company stock worth $38,206,053. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

