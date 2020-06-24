Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Stock Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of Ping Identity worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PING. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of PING opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 89.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,528,274 shares of company stock worth $38,206,053. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.