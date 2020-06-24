Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,403 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $53,443.35. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $44,799.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock worth $234,379. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.32. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.