State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.48% of Hooker Furniture worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

