Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.64% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of CATC opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $151,380.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.