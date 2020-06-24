State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.70% of JinkoSolar worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 123,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. Citigroup lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

