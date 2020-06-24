Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $432.97

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $432.97 and last traded at $432.86, with a volume of 659449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $428.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Get Adobe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $4,031,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.