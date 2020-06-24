Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

