Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 140,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 54,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.92 million during the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

