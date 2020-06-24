Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Trading Down 14.3%

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 140,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 54,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.92 million during the quarter.

About Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Corp Sells 60,174 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
State Street Corp Sells 60,174 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co.
State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co.
State Street Corp Sells 52,816 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp
State Street Corp Sells 52,816 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp
Vivint Solar Inc Shares Acquired by State Street Corp
Vivint Solar Inc Shares Acquired by State Street Corp
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Cambridge Bancorp
State Street Corp Grows Stake in Cambridge Bancorp
State Street Corp Buys 55,212 Shares of Applied Therapeutics
State Street Corp Buys 55,212 Shares of Applied Therapeutics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report