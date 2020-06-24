Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 422,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,866,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

