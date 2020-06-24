Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.53

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 102314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
NAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.