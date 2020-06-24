Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.53

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 102314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

NAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 813,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 335,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 553,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

