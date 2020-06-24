State Street Corp Has $4.69 Million Stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 82.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

CTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

