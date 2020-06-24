Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $112,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.