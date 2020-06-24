Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 13,294 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

